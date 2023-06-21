Ultra-endurance athlete to launch 1,000-mile fundraising expedition

1 of 3

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services (MVCS) has been chosen as the beneficiary of Adam Nagler’s Wicked 1,000, a thousand-mile solo ocean trip by paddleboard. Over the past 10 years, Adam Nagler has clocked 55,000 miles of training and expeditions, and he’s not done yet. Nagler plans to embark on an inspiring pursuit for good, covering more than 1,000 miles of ocean, over 42 paddle days, on a 14-foot paddleboard.

On Saturday, June 24, Nagler will begin his journey at the Little River Inlet in South Carolina, and if all goes according to plan, land at the Vineyard’s East Chop Lighthouse in early August. After a well-deserved rest and celebration with the MVCS team, Nagler will relaunch, and complete the remaining 250 miles through southern New England, ultimately finishing his expedition at Montauk Point, N.Y.

“Every day during the years of preparation and training, and every day I’m out there on course, I only have two really big ideas in my head: ‘All in for the cause’ and ‘Win the fourth overtime.’ Do good and be great — that’s the mission,” Nagler said in a press release.

According to the press release, Nagler’s efforts shine a light on the importance of Community Services’ counseling, post-traumatic stress support for veterans, and crisis intervention mental health programs.

“It’s an honor that Adam chose MVCS to be the beneficiary of the Wicked 1,000,” said Beth Folcarelli, MVCS chief executive officer. “We’re so grateful for his commitment, and look forward to welcoming him to the Vineyard later this summer.”

Nagler’s journey can be tracked at share.garmin.com/AdamNagler, and donations in honor of the Wicked 1,000 can be made at mvcommunityservices.org/wicked-1000.