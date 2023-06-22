2023 Ag Fair poster revealed

The Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society has chosen its poster for the 161st Agricultural Fair.

Like all the fairs that have come before, the artwork, designed by seasonal Edgartown resident Nancy Mulcahy, will be displayed on fair merchandise and will forever be a part of the traditional Island event’s history.

Mulcahy’s poster design had been chosen over all other submissions in this year’s poster contest. Requirements for entry asked for a design that creatively captures the heart of the Vineyard’s summer fair.

Hailing from Loudonville, New York, Mulcahy has worked at the Diamond Art Studio in New York City, in addition to teaching at an Albany elementary school. Mulcahy and her family reside part time in Edgartown.

The four-day 2023 Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society Livestock Show and Fair will be held at the Agricultural Hall in West Tisbury from August 17 through August 20.