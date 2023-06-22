The Little League World Series returns to the Vineyard

1 of 2

The Martha’s Vineyard Little League has a big week ahead of them, hosting first-round qualifying games for the Little League World Series in both the triple-A (ages 9-10) and major league (11-13) divisions.

It will be the first time in five years that the MVLL has nominated All-Star teams to participate in the LLWS qualifiers, made up of the coaches’ 12 best players in each division. MVLL coach and secretary Moira Silva stated, “It was a group effort, setting this up. The coaches deserve a lot of credit, as does [new tournament coordinator] Ernie Chaves, and the rest of the board.”

On Friday at 3 pm, the minor league team will host Middleborough in the first round of the LLWS qualifiers, at Penn Field in Oak Bluffs. Coached by Silva, Drew Kelly, and Joe Merry, the triple-A squad features 10-year-old Willow Binney, who also happens to be on Moira’s Dodgers with her twin brother Levi, and Lucy Doyle.

“Willow literally knocks it out of the park, and is a force on the mound,” Silva exclaimed. “Last week she hit a home run, and dedicated it to her newborn sister … She’s one of the best players in triple-A. It’ll be great to have her on the team.”

On Saturday, the MVLL will finish its own postseason with Championship Day, before returning to LLWS action on Monday. At 3 pm, the major leaguers will host Bridgewater for their first game of the LLWS qualifiers, also at Penn Field. They are coached by Adam Cummings, Donny Gregory, and Ryan Ruley.

Next week, the Vineyard’s LLWS teams will also go off-Island to play games. Qualifiers are double-elimination, so both teams will make at least one trip to the mainland. “Tournament play provides an important competitive opportunity that we’re very excited about,” Silva stated earlier this year.

If either team continues to advance, they could make it all the way to Williamsport, Pa., in August. Binney would be only the 22nd girl ever to play in the LLWS.