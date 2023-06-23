Thank you Oak Bluffs

To the Editor

As House Manager of the East Chop Beach Club, I would like to thank the Town of Oak Bluffs for all the support and assistance they have given us over the years. We have operated in Oak Bluffs since 1930. We are proud of our history with the Town and value our relationship. The OB DPW ( Rich Combra and Team), The Fire and Police Departments, The Board of Health, The Conservation Commission, and many other Town Departments have always been there for us and we appreciate that. Thanks for the partnership!

Ed Zephir

Oak Bluffs