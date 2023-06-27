Honoring Vineyard veterans for the Fourth

A number of events are planned this weekend to support veterans.

The MV Sharks will be hosting the Vineyard Veterans Night at the Shark Tank on Sunday, July 2. The Sharks will be hosting a silent auction and fundraiser in association with the Veterans Advocate Group, the proceeds of which will be donated to veterans living on the Vineyard through the M.V.C.S. Outreach Program.

The funds are intended to go to housing, medical expenses, transportation, food, and other benefits. Admission is free for all veterans and all Gold Star parents.

On the actual Fourth of July is the Island’s 13th annual Ringing of Freedom Bells. The celebrations were started by President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

The Ringing of Bells will take place on Main Street in Vineyard Haven for two minutes at 2 pm.

Also in support of Island veterans this holiday weekend, the Veterans Outreach Program is hosting the $4 on the Fourth of July. Organizers say that any amount contributed is appreciated. Proceeds donated from the Fourth of July Vineyard Veterans fundraiser will support local veterans, and will go into the “Veterans Grant Fund.”

Checks can be made payable to MVCS, with “Veterans Outreach” in the memo line.