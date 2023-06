Anchoring at Circuit Arts at the YMCA, a drive-in screening of the beloved classic “Goonies.” Dust off your treasure maps, gather your crew, and chart a course for this starlit voyage on Saturday, July 1. The portcullis rises at 7:30 pm, and the quest for One-Eyed Willy’s gold starts at 8:30 pm. Visit circuitarts.org/events/thegoonies to secure your tickets and a swashbuckling good time. Pay-what-you-can tickets, one ticket per vehicle.