Aquinnah: Patriotism, summer reading, community lunches, and VTA buses

Aquinnah had a roaring good time up on the Cliffs celebrating the summer solstice, with great music, food, and crowds of neighbors and friends. Now we get ready to celebrate the Fourth of July with a raucous and mobile parade, followed by a community picnic.

Fourth of July for me has always been a little bit fraught. I have wholeheartedly cheered Fourth of July parades in towns large and small all across this country. I am a patriot of a certain sort. I passionately love this country’s beauty — from sea to shining sea, from the forests of Maine to the deserts of Southern California. I love our people —who shore each other up during hard times, celebrate together in the good times, create and make up and make do, with incredible results, time and time again. But my heart is not just here — it is with our whole little blue planet floating in the cosmos, along with its astonishing array of flora and fauna. It is with all humans who are of good heart, no matter what their country. And here, in our own United States, my country, I also raise my fist to the air in protest of our flaws, current and historic. It is complicated celebrating the founding of a country in a place that was already other people’s home for so long.

Our flag has not always represented freedom and justice, and peace for all people. So when I celebrate the Fourth of July, I happily wave the flag with a mixture of pride for the hope it represents, as well as unmitigated joy and pride for my neighbors and all those throughout the world who work for peace and protection of our planet, and all the life that it holds. I guess you could describe me as an Earth patriot. So, on this complicated holiday, let us cheer for what we want our land to be. I’ll see you at the parade at 10 am!

As you may have noted from past columns, one of the things I love best about our community is the Aquinnah library. There is much happening there for your summer pleasures. The Summer Reading Program is in full swing. Kids can pick up a summer reading log and a free T shirt, then throughout the summer, stop by to tell the staff what you are reading, and get a coupon for a treat or gift. The Summer Speaker Series begins on Thursday, July 6, at 5 pm, with Thomas Dresser as the first speaker. He will be discussing his book “Martha’s Vineyard in the Roaring Twenties.” Then on Tuesday, July 11, at 4:30 pm, Deb Dunn will be holding a talk on “How Do Children Learn to Read?” She will be presenting the latest brain research, and share practical tips to help your child thrive as a reader. On Thursday, July 13, at 5 pm, Ursula Goodenough (biologist) and Fran Ogilvie (poet, artist) will engage in conversation about Ursula’s latest new book, “The Sacred Depths of Nature.” All programs are free, and all are welcome. You can email sjosephson@clamsnet.org to preregister.

IGI (Island Grown Initiative) is kicking off its outstanding Community Lunch Program. The goal is to increase accessibility to fresh and healthy meals during the summer break from school. While the target population is school-age kids, the lunches are available to anyone in our community who can benefit from a fresh, ready-made free lunch. Lunches always incorporate as many locally grown ingredients as possible, and come with healthy sandwiches, wraps, fresh fruit, and vegetables. Beginning on Tuesday, June 27, and continuing for every Tuesday through mid-August, just come on in and ask the librarian to receive a lunch. Lunches are first come, first served, however. If you are interested, it helps if you fill out an interest form by visiting igimv.org/community-lunch.

The VTA is now on its summer bus schedule, which makes going down-Island and back much easier. Seniors can get a 365-day pass for $40 (which is surely cheaper than weekly round-trips in your car!) from the Up-Island Council on Aging at Howes House, or simply pay when you board. Buses are clean and comfortable, and can get you to West Tisbury, Vineyard Haven, or Edgartown or Oak Bluffs. You can always ask your driver for guidance. This is a great way to save money, stress, and help protect our planet at the same time.

It’s a good birthday week ahead: Lyle Vanderhoop celebrates on June 30; Meg Bodnar and Diotima (Elaine) Vanderhoop on July 1, and on July 5, it is Adrian Higgins’ day.

Now, go on and decorate your car or truck or bicycle for the parade, and prepare something yummy to share at the community picnic. Have a lovely week.

If you have any Aquinnah Town Column suggestions, email Kathie Olson, aquinnahcolumn@gmail.com.