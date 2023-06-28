Aquinnah preps for Fourth of July 

Aquinnah will be hosting its annual Fourth of July parade and picnic on Tuesday, July 4.

The town invites those who want to participate to decorate their cars as floats. The one deemed best will be awarded a prize.

The floats will line up on Moshup Trail at Old South Road at 10 am, and make their way to the Aquinnah Circle area starting at 11 am. For a special parade soundtrack, tune into WMVY (88.7 FM).

Also, the annual Aquinnah Community Picnic will begin at 11:30 am at the Vanderhoop Homestead. Food will be available, but people are invited to bring something to share.

For those interested in helping at the picnic, call 508-645-2304 or email gabcamdesigns@gmail.com.