Cribbage Club results

Eighteen Vineyard Cribbage Club members met on Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown to play our favorite game. Full disclosure: I lost every game — a 0/0 -141 card! (Still had a blast.)

These are the people who placed:

First, Jack Silvia with a 12/5 +84 card

Second, Kathy Kinsman with an 11/5 +127 card

Third, Roy Scheffer with a 10/5 +33 card

Fourth, Bob Hakenson with a 9/4 +74 card

FIfth, Bill Russell with a 9/4 +34 card

Seven people got skunked (a game won by more than 31 points). There were five 24-point hands, by Byram Devine, Suzanne Cioffi, Paul Humphrey, Dick Kelly, and Tim Hurllburt.

If you would like to check us out, come on over to the American Legion Hall in Edgartown on any Wednesday evening. We have food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm sharp.