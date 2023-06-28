Edgartown: Brady Center fundraiser, museum exhibit, drive-in movies, and concerts

Here it is the last week of June, with the Fourth of July just a few days away. Summer is officially upon us, and I haven’t even been to the beach yet, which is very unlike me. But the weather just hasn’t been warm and inviting as yet, save this past Sunday afternoon. And I was working. Doesn’t it figure? I’m still not sure that I would have gone had I not been working, but as I drove by heading home later that afternoon, it was packed. I hope those who got to enjoy some time there had a relaxing afternoon. I’ll be there soon. I think. Lots to do this summer, so the beach time will be more about quality than quantity, I believe.

Happy birthday to Isabella Vasiliadis on June 26, Helayne Cohen on June 27, Amy Baldino on June 28, and Jessyca Hernandez on June 30.

A fundraiser for the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence, an organization of activists working for gun reform and to ban assault weapons, will take place on July 8 at the Howland Barn, next to the Tisbury Town Hall. Doors open at 9 am and close at 3 pm. Donations of old and new art, old jewelry, and new jewelry, may be dropped off at the Howland Barn on July 6 and 7, between 9 am and 3 pm both days. All proceeds go to the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence. For further information, contact Liza Coogan, lizadcoogan@gmail.com; Judith Cronig, judithcronig@gmail.com; and Dolly Campbell,

dollsoup.c@gmail.com.

Kate Ridenour from the M.V. Museum shared news of their new exhibit, “They Were Heard: The Unique Voice of the Martha’s Vineyard Deaf Community.” The exhibit will be on view from July 1 to Feb.18, 2024, in the Grain Family Gallery. Part of the museum’s ongoing centennial-year celebration, this exhibition offers an unprecedented look at the intersection of geography, genetics, and language that unfolded on the Island. “They Were Heard” explores an extraordinary chapter in the Island’s history, from the 18th to mid-20th century, when Martha’s Vineyard was home to a large proportion of hereditary deaf individuals. This led to the development of Martha’s Vineyard Sign Language (MVSL), used by both deaf and hearing residents, and a cultural environment where deafness was seen not as a disability, but as a different way of being human.

You can enjoy live music at Featherstone again. Outdoor music is available at Featherstone on Monday and Friday evenings throughout the summer. The lineup is always different, and tickets are $20 each. Bring your blanket or beach chair. Check out featherstoneart.org/music.html for all the details and schedule.

Drive-in movies are back at the YMCA as well. This Friday’s offering is “Encanto,” showing at 8:30 pm, with gates opening at 7:30 pm. “The Goonies” will be showing on Saturday, July 1. Click circuitarts.org/events for tickets.

The Island Community Chorus will perform “America in Song” at the Tabernacle on Saturday, July 1, at 8 pm. All are welcome, and a free-will offering will be taken at the door.

Jean Stone will be signing “A Vineyard Season” at Edgartown Books on July 4, from 10 am until noon. This is the sixth book in Ms. Stone’s Martha’s Vineyard series.

Felix Neck is offering a different kind of celebration for the Fourth of July. You can spend the evening at Felix Neck, between 8 and 9:30 pm, and look for fireflies. After the firefly search is done, folks can gather around the fire for s’mores and stargazing. All ages are welcome. The fee is $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers.

The Eisenhauer Gallery/Vineyard Square Hotel will have Music on the Square on Thursday, July 6, from 6 until 8 pm. Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish will be performing, so put on your dancing shoes on Thursday and head on down to dance.

And that’s a wrap! Have a wonderful week, and happy Fourth of July. Stay safe and have fun. And as always, remember the summer mantra: patient and kind.

