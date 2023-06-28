Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard update

Want to learn how to GET UP after a Fall?

Given we received such positive feedback on the Spring session at UpIsland COA, we’re running another Matter of Balance series of sessions this Summer. (Tisbury COA, starting July 10th) This is awareness training for ANYONE over 55 who wants to know more about the importance of maintaining and improving mobility as we age. Email jstucker@tisburyma.gov or call 508-696-4205 to reserve your spot. To learn more, visit hamv.org/falls-prevention.

Tired of paying so much for the Internet? Or wishing you could have it and don’t today?

The Federal Government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is available to more of us than you think. A single-person household, for example, making less than $29,160/year can qualify. Let a specialist from Comcast show you how. Email LynnMarquedant@hamv.org or call 508-341-5631 to set up a 1×1 appointment. For more details, visit fcc.gov/acp.

Did you know HAMV is running a pilot program to help you fix your computer?

It’s true! If you suspect you have a hardware or software issue, and are not certain who can help, go to either the West Tisbury Library or Aquinnah Library, ask for an “Intake Form,” and the on-call Computer Repair will help diagnose the problem and recommend next steps.

Cindy Trish

Executive Director

Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard

ctrish@hamv.org

508 693-7900 ext. 455 (office)

508 954-0357 (cell)

For more information, visit the Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard website: hamv.org.