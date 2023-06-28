Up-Island Council on Aging: July 2023

Up-Island Council on Aging, Howes House
1042 State Rd., West Tisbury
Monday – Friday, 8:30 am – 4 pm, closed holidays
508-693-2896
friendsofupislandcouncilonaging.org
July Offerings
- Join us on Thursdays at 12:30 for lunch. Must pre-register by Tuesday. Call 508-410-0775.
- Discussion Group on the Patio (weather permitting), Tuesdays, 1:30 to 3 pm.
- Bridge, Tuesdays, 2 to 5 pm.
- IGI Mobile Market, Tuesdays, 3 to 5 pm.
- July 19, POMPEII with an Archeologist, 11 am to noon. Live walking tour via Zoom or at the Howes House on the big screen.
- New crafting group: The proCRAFTinators, 3rd Wednesday of every month, 1:30 to 2:30 pm.
- Trails MV, July 27, 1:30 pm.
In-person Programs
- Margarita Kelly Fitness Class – Weekly on Wednesdays at 10 am.
- Yoga with Kat (all levels) – Weekly on Wednesdays at 11 am.
- Conni Baker Esq at the UICOA – Legal service offered the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Call 508-477-4502 to schedule an appointment.
- Parkinson’s Group – 2nd Monday of the month at 1 pm – A support group providing an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to share experiences, new information, and updated research.
- Pedi Care – 4th Monday of the month by appointment: 508-693-2896
- Knitters Group – Monday’s at 7 pm – Contact Ginny at: islandgirlwt@gmail.com
- Watercolor Group – Fridays at 1 pm. Bring your own supplies and enjoy an afternoon of painting still life with watercolor or medium of your choice.
- Audiology Clinic – Tuesday, July 18; NO Clinic in August; Tuesday in September; By appointment: 508-693-2896
Virtual Programs
- Yoga with Martha Abbott! Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 9:30 am. Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information. Martha is now back hybrid (in person and Zoom), Mondays and Fridays.
- Strength Training with Katryn Gilbert! 9 am and 9:35 am, 4 times a week! 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!
- Gentle Yoga with Kanta on Zoom! Tuesdays at 11:30 am. Meeting ID: 824 4775 7861, Passcode: 709904
The Howes House offers Outreach; Fuel Assistance; SNAP; Government Surplus Food Distribution; Notary Services; Lifeline & Be Safer at Home; Durable Medical Equipment; Reassurance Phone calls; File of Life; SHINE; and more!