The Oak Bluffs Fire Department was alerted to a possible oil or combustible liquid spill on New York Ave at approximately 12:45 pm on Tuesday.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Stephen Foster, the department found the liquid on a 75-100 foot stretch of roadway.

Although Foster said the liquid did not pose a hazard to any storm drains or watersheds.

The spill was less than 10 gallons and not considered a large spill. “The crews immediately began containment,” said Foster.

The fire department worked on the issue with MassDOT, MassDEP, the Massachusetts State Police, the Oak Bluffs Shellfish Department and traffic control.

They shut the lane down and began cleaning the hazard.

Foster reported that they used Speedy Dry oil absorbent and containment pads to absorb the material.

The road reopened around 3:30pm.

Foster thanked the fire department’s partners for their help.

“Everyone worked together to mitigate the hazard,” Foster said.

MassDEP is investigating. It is currently unknown how the liquid got on the road and who was involved.