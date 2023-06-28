Bring your beach chairs, blankets, and picnics and enjoy live music at Featherstone. Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish will play every Friday night though July and August, and begin this Friday, June 30, at 6:30 pm. Musical Mondays at Featherstone begin on July 10 with Jon Zeeman.

Enjoy music on the lawn while supporting musical artists and Featherstone at the same time. Tickets for all musical performances are $20 per person, with 50 percent of the proceeds going to the musicians. Tickets for each week’s performance go on sale at 12 pm a week prior to the performance. Visit featherstoneart.org/music for a full summer schedule and to purchase tickets.