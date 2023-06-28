M.V. Center for Living update

M.V. Center For Living, the Island’s Dementia and Caregiver Support Network

Leslie Clapp, executive director

508-939-9440

lesliec@mvcenter4living.org

mvcenter4living.org

Regular programs:

Daily: 9 am – 2 pm, Supportive Day Program

9 am – 2 pm, Supportive Day Program Fridays: 10 – 11 am, Open House

10 – 11 am, Open House Fridays: 10 – 11:15 am, Dementia Caregiver Support Group on Zoom

MV Center for Living will be closed Tuesday, July 4th to observe Independence Day.

NEW Respite Innovations

Coming soon! Respite Innovations will offer in-home respite services to relieve caregivers while providing a meaningful, safe, enjoyable experience for the care recipient. Call for more information.

The Supportive Day Program (SDP): SPOTS NOW AVAILABLE!

SDP is a daily program for older adults who may experience memory challenges or disability. Enriching activities and a family-style lunch create a day of community engagement, purpose, and meaning. Equally important is the respite provided for caregivers. When a caregiver has time for rest and self-care, the quality of life for both the caregiver and care recipient improves. Call for more information.

Monthly Music and Memory Cafe

Come to M.V. Center for Living every 3rd Thursday (July 20) for free Music and Memory Cafe from 10 am to 12 pm. All are welcome!

The Family Caregiver Support Program

This program advocates for caregivers, providing memory screenings, family meeting facilitation, ongoing Alzheimer’s and dementia education, and referrals to programs that can support your caregiving efforts. Our services at MVCL provide meaningful tools and tips for a better caregiving experience. We support any caregiver living on Martha’s Vineyard, or who is caring for someone living on Martha’s Vineyard.

Services

Individual sessions with a trained clinician to help caregivers navigate resources and manage care for their loved one and themselves. Services may include:

Caregiver Counseling

Dementia Coaching (Habilitation Therapy)

Dementia Caregiver Support Group

Caregiver Counseling: We can help you navigate the system of public and private care for the best plan to meet your needs. Consultation can be provided in the home, at our office, or over the phone. We can meet with caregivers individually or as a family.

Dementia Coaching, also called Habilitation Therapy, is a nonmedical, interpersonal approach to caring for someone with memory loss. A skilled dementia coach creates a plan with caregivers to simplify daily tasks to maintain independence and a sense of purpose.This approach helps the caregiver manage behaviors, reduces stress, and can help to facilitate a more rewarding caregiving experience.

Dementia Caregiver Support Group provides a confidential and supportive atmosphere for caregivers to come together to find encouragement, comfort, and advice from others who share similar experiences and concerns. Free of charge.

Join our team:

Employment opportunities: MVCL seeks substitute special assistants in the Supportive Day Program, and a fill-in driver for the Shopping Shuttle. Please contact Leslie Clapp at lesliec@mvcenter4living.org for more information.

Volunteer: Help us deliver our services to our Island elders, and have fun doing it! June training is Thursday, July 20, 2 to 3 pm. Call to register.

Calling all entertainers! Brighten the days of older adults with your talents. Call Mary at 508-939-9440 for the most appreciative audience!

Dementia Friends

Dementia Friends USA is part of a global movement that is changing the way people think, act, and talk about dementia. By providing a free, one-hour Dementia Friends Information Session for your staff, you are helping the community better serve our neighbors. This free, one-hour training can be added to a staff meeting or planned as a special event.

Contact Mary Holmes, Dementia Friends champion, at maryh@mvcenter4living.org or 508-939-9440 to arrange a free session today!