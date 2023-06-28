Noteworthy for 55+: July 2023

Community Programs

Emergency Food Program: As a member of the Greater Boston Food Bank, M.V. Center for Living coordinates the delivery of nutritious food to local Councils on Aging and Serving Hands Pantry at the First Baptist Church in Vineyard Haven, for distribution to Islanders in need. For information, contact your local Council on Aging, or the Center for Living at 508-939-9440.

Shopping Shuttle: MVCL is partnering with the Tisbury and Oak Bluffs Councils on Aging and Island Elderly Housing to provide weekly transportation for older adults to shop and do errands. Outings are approximately 10 am to 1 pm. Call MV Center for Living at 508-939-9440 to register. Days and locations:

Wednesdays: Downtown Vineyard Haven

Thursdays: Edgartown Triangle / Stop & Shop / Morning Glory Farm

Fridays: Downtown Oak Bluffs / Food Pantry