Oak Bluffs Council on Aging: July 2023

Oak Bluffs Council on Aging

21 Wamsutta Ave.

Rose M. Cogliano, 508-693-4509, ext 3

oakbluffsma.gov/152/Council-on-Aging

Weekly Exercise, In-person and Zoom

Monday

9 am, Zoom exercise with Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller

Zoom: bit.ly/OBExercise

Thursday

9 am – Zoom exercise with Bill White

Zoom: bit.ly/OBExerciseWhite

Friday

9 am – Zoom exercise with Floyd Lifton. Please be ready with your Zooming device, whether computer, tablet, smartphone, or landline (audio only), and an armless chair.

Zoom: bit.ly/ZoomFloyd

To join the exercise group by phone, call 301-715-8592 or 312-626-6799.

Meeting ID: 897 4727 1394

Passcode: 188397

Please note: Exercise will continue in Zoom format, but we are excited to have all exercise classes live and in person at OBCOA. Masks are optional at Oak Bluffs Council on Aging.

Activities

Daily 9 am, Coffee and Conversation.

Fridays 11 am – 3 pm, UFO’s — Unfinished Objects. Bring your bookkeeping, needlework, sewing, or whatever is unfinished, and work on it together with others.

Wednesdays, July 12, 19, and 26, 2023 1- 3pm Bingo! Celebrating our 31st program year.

Scrabble’s Back! Fridays 1:00pm- 2:30pm. Please come and bring a friend!

Luncheon with OBCOA and OBPD – Noontime, Thursday, July 6, and July 20. Please call to schedule your reservation. Sorry, no walk-ins.

Reiki with Wakenda Johnson. Mondays 11 am to 12 noon. Reiki is a complementary therapy relating to energy healing. People use it for anxiety, stress, heart disease, and other issues. There is no charge for the classes. The classes will be instructed by Wakenda Johnson who is experienced in the Reiki technique and lifestyle.

Karen Ogden and her Animal Mobile Learning Series will be back in Fall 2023.

Town Nurse Clinic, Tuesday, July 11, 12:30 to 1:30 pm. Please call to pre-register.

Join us on Wednesday, July 5, at 10:30 am for our “Coffee with a Cop” program! Come meet our Chief Jonathan Searle and his great staff. Please call 508-693-4509, ext. 3 to pre-register.

“Crocheting with a Cop” every Tuesday, 2 to 3 pm with OBPD Officer Savannah Barnes. Bring your crochet hooks and whip up fast and easy baby hats for donation. Feel free to come by and poke in!

We are coordinating a Chartered Casino Trip for August 2023. Please contact Rose for further information. Stay tuned!

We offer assistance with SNAP, Lifeline, Durable Medical Equipment, Fuel Assistance, Telephone Reassurance calls, Insurance Assistance, Monthly Social Security Video Display.

We have a wonderful selection of puzzles available to take home.

The Oak Bluffs Council on Aging will be closed Tuesday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.

Happy July! Happy July 4th! Happy Summer!

Team work makes the dream work!