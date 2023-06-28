Poet’s Corner: ‘Ladies with Horns’

Ladies with Horns
By Fan Ogilvie
She looks at me
They look at me
From the thin hot wire
Around the field
Egyptian goddesses
Horns like the new moons
Of Osiris of Isis
Faces of the long-tombed
Queens of the Nile
No cut-up pieces of red apple
For you no small orange carrots
From my hand to you over the wire
Only the tall grasses you stand in
Purple at the tips … royal food
Taken in your chambered stomachs
Turned into heavenly white liquid
For calf and child to consume
Fan Ogilvie has published two books of poems, “You” and “Easinesses Found”; several chapbooks, including “The Other Side of the Hill” and “In this Place”; and a memoir, “Knot a Life.” She lives in West Tisbury with Robin Motherwell Ogilvie, her Irish Russell terrier, and her husband Donald. She facilitates the Cleaveland House Poets poetry workshop, and reads poems regularly at the M.V. Center for Living.
