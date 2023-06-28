Poet’s Corner: ‘Ladies with Horns’

Ladies with Horns

By Fan Ogilvie

She looks at me

They look at me

From the thin hot wire

Around the field

Egyptian goddesses

Horns like the new moons

Of Osiris of Isis

Faces of the long-tombed

Queens of the Nile

No cut-up pieces of red apple

For you no small orange carrots

From my hand to you over the wire

Only the tall grasses you stand in

Purple at the tips … royal food

Taken in your chambered stomachs

Turned into heavenly white liquid

For calf and child to consume

Fan Ogilvie has published two books of poems, “You” and “Easinesses Found”; several chapbooks, including “The Other Side of the Hill” and “In this Place”; and a memoir, “Knot a Life.” She lives in West Tisbury with Robin Motherwell Ogilvie, her Irish Russell terrier, and her husband Donald. She facilitates the Cleaveland House Poets poetry workshop, and reads poems regularly at the M.V. Center for Living.

