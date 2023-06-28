SHINE: MassHealth spring cleaning

As MassHealth unthaws from the pandemic freeze, they have sent renewal packets to those who have turned 65 since February 2020. MassHealth members who need to complete this renewal will receive a large blue envelope that contains a somewhat lengthy form with orange font. These MassHealth members were never asked to complete such a form previously because MassHealth is only interested in income through age 64. MassHealth becomes interested in assets for those 65+. People often find the form daunting and seek help.

It is our understanding that MassHealth has rehired some of its retirees, out of retirement, to help members complete this form over the telephone. Members call the general MassHealth telephone number, 800-841-2900, and follow the prompts to the “turned 65 since 2020” extension.

It is hoped this will take pressure off of your staff to help complete the renewal applications.

Barnstable County Regional SHINE office

SHINE@capecod.gov

508-375-6762