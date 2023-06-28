In support of horses and humans

Misty Meadows Equine Learning Center is hosting two fundraising events, featuring Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr., Tony Shalhoub, and Geraldine Brooks, who are donating their time to the effort. At the “mane events,” learn more about the connections humans make with horses and the impact they have on our lives. Enjoy live music, delicious hors d’oeuvres during cocktail hour, and meet the Misty Meadow Equine Learning Center horses.

Misty Meadows Equine Learning Center relies on fundraising events to keep their program fees affordable, and to help the organization remain sustainable year-round.

On July 10, from 5 to 7:30 pm, Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. and Tony Shalhoub will be guests, followed by Geraldine Brooks and another celebrity guest on August 7, from 5 to 7:30 pm. For tickets and information, visit mistymeadowsmv.org.