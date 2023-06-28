Tisbury Council on Aging: July 2023

Tisbury Senior Center

34 Pine Tree Road, Vineyard Haven

Director: Joyce Stiles-Tucker

508-696-4205

tisburyma.gov/council-aging

July Announcements

July 3 – Wellness Clinic, 10:30 to 11:30 am. Note change in day due to July 4 holiday on the first Tuesday of July. This is only for July.

July 4 – Holiday. The center will be closed.

July 13 – Legal advice – Arthur Bergeron – 1 to 3 pm. Call for an appointment.

July 17 – Diabetes Support Group will continue through the summer. Call for information: 508-696-4205.

July 18 – Food distribution, 10 am to noon

Health Fair – August 31, at the Tisbury Senior Center, 2 to 4 pm. Watch for further information.

Check our Facebook page and website for updates on programs and events at the senior center.

Weekly Activities

Mondays

Make a Creative Colorful Card 5.5 x 4.25, 11 am

ACBL Duplicate Bridge, 1-4 pm with Eric Stricoff

Matter of Balance through August, 9:30 to 11:30 am

Tuesdays

Knitting Group, we have yarn or bring your own, 9 am

Fitness with Catie, 10 am

Discussion about T.S. Eliot’s “Four Quartets” at our senior center on Tuesdays at 3 pm. All viewpoints will be considered as we discuss this wonderful work. Stephen Power, M.Ed., M.F.A., will chair the discussion.

Wednesdays

Play Reading, followed with discussion, 9 am

Ukulele Players with Martha, guys and gals! 1 to 3 pm

Meditation Yoga with Steve. Be good to yourself. Take time to relax, stretch, and breathe, bring a mat or something comfortable to lay on during practice. 3 pm

Thursdays

Fitness with Catie, 10 am

Discussion Group, 11:15 am

Boggle, 1:30 pm

Fridays

Party Bridge, with Rachel Siemen, 1 pm

Gentle Dance to Music, 20 minutes of classic dance music, 4 pm

The Tisbury Senior Center is here for you! Becoming a ‘senior’ opens new adventures when you will meet new friends and enjoy interesting activities. Take time in the day to rejuvenate and watch the beauty of Summer unfold! We hope to see you soon!