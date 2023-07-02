If you opened the Boston Globe on any given day around 1980, you were likely to be greeted by a Jordan Marsh ad depicting a stylishly dressed and elegantly drawn figure. That was undoubtedly the artwork of Lane Gregory, who passed away peacefully in her home in Oak Bluffs on June 17, 2023.



Lane grew up near the water in Rhode Island with her artist mother, her fisherman father, and her younger brother Allen. The Gregory family had an old-fashioned country store, where Lane had fond memories of making mischief as a child. She attended the Traphagen School in New York, where she studied fashion design and illustration, as well as interior design. She went on to teach at the New England School of Art and Design, advising many young artists. She later continued her education at the Harvard Extension School, earning high praise from professors for her language and writing skills.



Lane was a highly regarded and successful presence in the Boston fashion illustration world until photography came into vogue and replaced hand illustration in advertising. Eschewing the camera and computer-assisted technologies, she continued her artwork by hand on a freelance basis for more than 30 years. Her exceptional versatility in a variety of media enabled her to illustrate almost anything, from scientific textbooks to household appliance catalogs. She was the face of Reebok sneakers and Simplicity pattern covers. Her paintings include many still life images of flowers, shells, fruits, and vegetables, all with a keen eye for detail and realism. Most recently Lane collaborated with Island author Kate Hancock to illustrate three charming children’s books, which are now being placed in libraries throughout the Boston area. Her work has been exhibited in numerous Island venues, including the Featherstone Center for the Arts, the Louisa Gould Gallery, and the Vineyard Playhouse Art Space.

Before moving to the Vineyard in 1977, Lane lived for many years on Beacon Hill, where she was active in civic and charitable work. She was widely admired as a fine cook and gracious hostess, so it is no surprise that she found success in supplementing her income in the Island’s hospitality industry. She worked as a manager at the Edgartown Yacht Club and the Thorncroft Inn, and as general manager of the Tuscany Inn. Lane was also a frequent presence assisting in the Vineyard Playhouse box office, where she encouraged aspiring young performers, generously opening her home to them during summer camps.

Lane’s humility prevented her from advertising her many other extraordinary accomplishments. She was a highly trained ballerina, an avid gardener, a voracious reader, and a superb needlepoint artist. She also scaled some of the world’s highest and most challenging mountains with world-class climbers, including Yosemite’s Half Dome and Mount Kilimanjaro.



Lane will be remembered for her beauty, her kindness, and — particularly at the end — her courage. She wished to thank her very supportive medical team at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, and especially her devoted hospice nurse Davi.

A memorial gathering for all who wish to share Lane’s memory will be held in early fall.