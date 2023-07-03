Russell David DeBettencourt passed away on June 2, 2023, after a rapid battle with cancer and related complications. Russell’s sweet and loving heart will be missed.

Born and raised in Oak Bluffs, Russell also spent time in Key West and Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

He was predeceased by his parents, Evelyn and Nelson DeBettencourt, and is survived by his brother Roy DeBettencourt and family, his sister Rhonda DeBettencourt and family, and his daughter Kelley DeBettencourt, her husband Ezra Agnew, and their children Kira and Milo, whom Russell adored.

A celebration of life will be held at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs on July 23, from 1 to 4 pm. It will be a potluck, so feel free to bring something that is ready to serve.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Vineyard House, P.O. Box 4599, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, or to Martha’s Vineyard Cancer Support Group, P.O. Box 2214, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.