Academic honors

Dean’s list

Junior Dos Santos of Vineyard Haven, at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Abigail Larkin of Edgartown, at Castleton University.

Annabelle Cutrer of Vineyard Haven, at Dean College.

Lauren Pagliccia of Oak Bluffs, at Dean College.

President’s list

Alley Estrella of West Tisbury, at Western New England University.

Maximillian Vaughn of Edgartown, at Dean College.

Roy Pacheco Memorial Scholarship

Madeleine Bengtsson of Vineyard Haven, a 2023 graduate of Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, was awarded the Roy Pacheco Memorial Scholarship by the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center.