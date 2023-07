Got any art pieces gathering dust or jewelry that’s been forgotten? Maybe you’re in the mood to shop for a cause? Join your friends on July 8, from 9 am to 3 pm, at Howland Barn near Tisbury Town Hall, to shop and support the Brady Center in its fight to end gun violence. Your old gems or new purchases may change the world! You can drop off donations on July 6 or 7, from 9 am to 3 pm. For more information, email dollsoup.c@gmail.com.