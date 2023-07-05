Celebration of life for Ron DiOrio

We invite you to celebrate the remarkable life of Ron DiOrio, a beloved member of our community who touched the lives of many. For years, Ron faithfully served as an Oak Bluffs selectman, the president of Habitat for Humanity of Martha’s Vineyard, and a board member of the Oak Bluffs Association. Ron’s unwavering spirit and kind heart will forever be remembered and cherished.

Please join us on Monday, July 10, from 11 am to 1 pm at the Sand Bar & Grille (front room), located at 6 Circuit Ave. Extension in Oak Bluffs.

In honor of Ron’s philanthropic spirit, please consider making a memorial donation in his name to Habitat for Humanity of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 1093, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.