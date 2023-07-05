Court Report: May 23 – June 20, 2023

May 23

Chrystal L. Angelini-Thomas, Oak Bluffs; 49, breaking and entering for a misdemeanor: continued to pretrial hearing.

May 25

Akiet A. Anderson, Vineyard Haven; 20, trespassing: continued to pretrial hearing.

May 26

Gabriel V. Jarillo, Vineyard Haven; 21, receiving stolen credit card, larceny over $1,200 by single scheme, two counts of forging document, four counts of utter promissory note falsely endorsed: continued to pretrial hearing.

June 12

Mikhail M. Mordvinov, Edgartown; 34, violating abuse prevention order: continued to pretrial hearing.

June 15

Uenes F. Marques, Vineyard Haven; 50, negligent operation of motor vehicle, failing to yield at intersection: continued to pretrial hearing.

Gabriela Silveira, Vineyard Haven; 26, breaking and entering for misdemeanor: continued to pretrial hearing.

Gilvandro Dasilva, Vineyard Haven; 42, unlicensed operation of motor vehicles, speeding: case closed.

Felipe D. Pina, Oak Bluffs; 37, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license, no inspection/sticker: case closed.

Emmanuel Pires, Vineyard Haven; 41, operating motor vehicle with suspended license, speeding, unregistered motor vehicle: case closed.

Eder B. Desouza, Edgartown; 25, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration, uninsured motor vehicle: case closed.

Samuel Olimpio, Vineyard Haven; 24, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, improper turn: case closed.

Aldry Antunes, Vineyard Haven; 20, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, leaving scene of property damage: continued to pretrial hearing.

June 16

David P. Rogers, Oak Bluffs; 39, vandalizing property, larceny under $1,200: continued to pretrial hearing.

Matthew Smith, Vineyard Haven; 23, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, failing to wear seat belt, speeding: continued to pretrial hearing.

Mark E. Letourneau, Vineyard Haven; 47, assault with dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial hearing.

June 20

Joseph W. Tobin, Chilmark; 40, possessing ammunition without FID card, possessing class B drug, unlawful possession of fireworks: continued to pretrial hearing.