Cribbage Club results

Eighteen members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown to play our favorite game of cribbage. The results are as follows:
First, Jack Silvia with a 11/5 +96 card
Second, Collin Evanson with a 11/5 +83 card
Third, Tony Rezendes with a 11/5 +55 card
Fourth, Bill Russell with a 10/4 +75 card
Fifth, Suzanne Cioffi with a 9/4 +59 card
There were a total of six skunks, which is a game won by more than 30 points. There were three 24-point hands, by Bo Picard, Tony Rezendes, and Tim Hurlburt. There were two flushes in the crib, by Tony Rezendes and Byram Devine.
If you play cribbage and want to enjoy an evening with other cribbage players, please come and join us any Wednesday evening. We bring food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm sharp.