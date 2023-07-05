Edgartown: ‘Vineyard Folk,’ Brady Center benefit, flea market, Farm Institute, and Bill Buckley

This week’s column just made it to readers, and here I am writing next week’s. Holidays make for weird writing schedules sometimes. It’s a beautiful early evening, cool, with the sun still shining as I sit here writing, gearing up for a busy week ahead with the Fourth of July holiday. There are definitely people taking advantage of a long, long weekend.

The First Congregational Church of West Tisbury will hold its annual Berry Festival on July 8 from 12 to 4 pm. There will be tasty berry treats for sale: berry shortcakes, smoothies, parfaits, and a pie sale. And don’t forget their fabulous raffle! Grab a snack and a lemonade, and relax on the church lawn. Proceeds support the ministries and missions of the church.

Happy birthday wishes go out to Megan Anderson on July 2, Paul Conroy on July 3, and Heidi Wild and Brianna Strelecki on July 7,

Tamara Weiss and Amanda Benchley, authors of “Vineyard Folk,” will be signing their book at Edgartown Books on Friday, July 7, from 2 to 4 pm. “Vineyard Folk” is about … Vineyard folks: artists, actors, musicians, etc., who live and work on the Island.

Vineyard Haven is going to be busy this weekend. First Friday is happening on Friday, July 7, starting at 4 pm at Owen Park. Enjoy food, art, music, and fun. A silent disco starts at 9 pm. And of course, the Tisbury Street Fair is also happening this weekend, on Saturday, July 8.

Congratulations to Margaret and Jim Mullen, of Chappaquiddick and Cromwell, Conn., on celebrating 50 years of marriage on July 7!

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum is excited to announce an engaging lineup of programs for July that dive into the rich tapestry of history, community, and culture on the Island. From author talks to community events, panel discussions, kids’ classes, guest lectures, and more, the museum invites all to discover, learn, and celebrate together this summer season. Check out its website, mvmuseum.org, for details and dates.

A fundraiser for the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence, an organization of activists working for gun reform and to ban assault weapons, will take place on July 8 at the Howland Barn, next to the Tisbury Town Hall. Doors open at 9 am and close at 3 pm. Donations of old and new art, old jewelry, and new jewelry, may be dropped off at the Howland Barn on July 6 and 7, between 9 am and 3 pm both days. All proceeds go to the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence. For further information, contact Liza Coogan, lizadcoogan@gmail.com; Judith Cronig, judithcronig@gmail.com; and Dolly Campbell, dollsoup.c@gmail.com.

The M.V. Camp Meeting Association’s annual Campground Flea Market is Saturday, July 8, from 9 am to 1 pm. There will be lots of Vineyard treasures, toys, books, pottery, jewelry, antiques, furniture, and much more to choose from. Limited parking is available around the Tabernacle.

The FARM Institute is offering farm tours with a wagon ride on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday mornings from 10 to 11 am. The tour includes a 30-minute walking tour around Katama Barn and Friendship Garden, followed by a wagon ride to see the Katama plains — and its ruminant inhabitants — from a whole new angle.

Preregistration is encouraged, as wagon space is limited. Parents or caregivers with an additional child who is an infant and can be placed in a carrier are free, and do not require preregistration. This is a weather-dependent program, and will not run in inclement weather. You will be notified by 8 am the day of the event by email if this program will not run. You can register at bit.ly/FARM_tour_tix. The fee is $6 for adults, $10 for kids.

Artist Bill Buckley is presenting his latest art show, “From the ’70s to 70,” at the Edgartown library, beginning July 5, with an opening reception on July 8 from 1 to 3 pm. The show runs all month, and is a retrospective of his work from the 1970s to now, having just turned 70. His work can also be seen at paintingsbybillbuckley.com.

That does it for this week. We are officially in the high season now. Try to enjoy it, even if you are one of the many who works long hours during the summer. It’s hard to take a break when so many earn their money in the summer, but if you can have some down time, please do. Take care of you. And as always, kindness and patience go a long way this time of year. Let people out in traffic. Leave a little early to get somewhere. And don’t forget to breathe. You can’t pour from an empty cup.

Have a great week.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.