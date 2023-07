“Just keep swimming” to Circuit Arts at the YMCA on Friday, July 7, and gear up for an underwater adventure. “Finding Nemo” will begin screening at 8:30 pm, but make sure to get there early to catch a splashy spot. Gates open at 7:30 pm. I “shell” see you there, it’s gonna be “off the hook.” For tickets, visit circuitarts.org/events/findingnemo.