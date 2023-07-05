Oak Bluffs: Featherstone exhibit, sunset concerts, Family Center, and drive-in movies

“I don’t know if we each have a destiny, or if we’re all just floating around accidental, like on a breeze. But I think maybe it’s both. Maybe both are happening at the same time.” –Forrest Gump

Happy birthday to Tom Hanks, on July 9!

“El Barrio and Beyond” exhibit opens at Featherstone Center for the Arts on July 9, with a reception from 4 to 6 pm. Richard Michelson, celebrated children’s book author and poet, is the curator of this celebration of Latinx culture in art. With 10 featured artists in a visual display of illustrations, this show also includes workshops, readings, and discussions. On July 11, paint with colored pencils with artist Raul Colon at 10 am, and on July 12 at 4 pm, take a gallery tour with Richard Michelson. July 20 offers a poetry reading with Martin Espada, and on July 21, there will be a conversation about “Poetry, Politics, and Banned Books” with the artists.

I missed writing about the full Buck Moon on July 6, which was also a super-moon. I hope you got to see it. I’ll make up for it in August when we will have two full moons, making August even more crazy than usual!

Yoga at the Tabernacle has begun, or as it is officially called, “YUTT: Yoga Under the Tent.” Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 8 am through August, yoga class for all levels is offered for $15 per class. Mats are available if you need one. iIt is a lovely, peaceful way to start the day.

Reminder that the Sunset Concert series starts Friday, July 7, with jazz from 6 to 7:30 pm, on the lawn in front of the Tabernacle.

Sunday in the Park Concerts presents the Roundabouts in Ocean Park on July 9, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

Grace Church lobster roll Friday is in full swing. You can order ahead and pick up your lobster rolls curbside at the church on Woodlawn Avenue, V.H., between 3 and 6:30 pm. For $35 you get eight ounces of lobster meat, two rolls and chips, and the proceeds benefit the church’s charitable work. They also offer a variety of pie slices. Take it to your favorite beach to watch the sunset — now that is fine dining!

The July calendar at the Family Center includes fun summer programming, like “Music with Maryse” on Wednesday mornings at 11:15, and “On Our Way to Kindergarten” on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. On Tuesdays and Fridays from 10:30 to noon, families can play on the playground and enjoy lunch provided by IGI. You must register for these programs; to get on the email list, contact mvfamilycenter@gmail.com.

The library will stay open until 8 pm every Thursday this summer, to offer more time to browse, read, and connect during these longer days. On July 6, there will be fun for kids in the morning, with “Play Kitchen and Grocery Store” from 10 am to noon, and fun for adults with “Ballroom Dance Lessons” from 7 to 8 pm. On July 7, “Family Fishing” is back, with librarian Jonathan at the O.B. fishing pier, 10 am to noon. Check out oakbluffslibrary.org for more great programming and events.

Our Oak Bluffs Drive-In movies have begun at the YMCA. This week the movies are “Finding Nemo” on Friday and “Top Gun: Maverick” on Saturday at 8:30 pm. The gate opens at 7:30, and there is usually a live musical or theatrical performance before the movie starts at 8:30-ish. You can get your tickets ahead of time online. The ticket cost is pay-what-you-can. You choose what you will pay per vehicle, but keep in mind that Circuit Arts suggests that if every vehicle pays at least $25, they will break even on the event.

Happy July birthday to Phil daRosa, Barbara Puciul-Hoy, and Erin Pacheco on July 7.

They share that day with Ringo Starr. On the 10th, we send birthday hugs to Doreen Marino and Jennifer Bausman. David Crohan celebrates on July 11, and we send our piano man a bouquet of wishes. He shares the day with child whisperer Nancy Salon. Augie Cheney turns 6 on July 13, and on the same day we sing “Happy Birthday” to Serena LaVoie.

