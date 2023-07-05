Real Estate Transactions: June 26 – 30, 2023

Edgartown

June 28, Pairin Saetae sold 21 Llewellyn Way to Waterfront Builders Acquisitions LLC 1 for $1,399,000.

June 30, Arthur Lutschaunig and Denise Swanson sold 7 Whistling Swan Circle to James E. Gubitosi and Meredith M. Gubitosi for $2,825,000.

Oak Bluffs

June 26, James M. Maseda, Antoinette Reid, and the Estate of Antone M. Maseda sold 29 Vineyard Ave. to James M. Maseda for $320,000.

June 29, Thomas H.P. Chase and Dana S. Chase, as individuals and trustees of Whitney P. Chase Irrevocable Trust, Sandra Corr-Dolby, trustee of Whitney P. Chase Irrevocable Trust, Whitney P. Chase, Linda Kilbey Knappenberger, and Susan Ann Kilbey Mercer sold 9 Wendall Ave. to Richard Harris for $850,000.

June 30, Jane R. Peters, trustee of Peters Oak Bluffs Realty Trust, sold 14 Oak Bluffs Ave. to Martha’s Vineyard Bank for $1,100,000.

June 30, William J. Shelley and Mary Ellen Houk sold 6 Pequot Ave. to Henry Diodati for $200,000.

June 30, Diane E. Kennedy, Frances Kenney Moseley, Anne K. Kenney, John A. Kenney III, Lisa Diane Aikens, Shelby Lynn Aikens, the Estate of Linda Kenney Miller, also known as Linda K. Miller, sold 3 Gorham Ave. to Alane R. Dent and Sean C. Dent for $1,425,000.

Tisbury

June 28, Keith J. Burr and Monique E. Burr sold 11 Pine Tree Lane to John G. Street and Pamela S. Street for $1,700,000.

June 28, Nancy L. Cohen and Roger A. McGary, trustees of Cohen-McGary Nominee Trust, sold 12 Leland Ave. to Thomas Luke Senderholm for $799,000.

June 29, Joan Gadon sold 0 MV Harbor Landing Condo Unit 50 Week 27 to Scott Donahue for $2,500.

June 29, Geoghan E. Coogan, trustee of Bridle Path Road Realty Trust, sold 0 Bridle Path Road to Dusan Veselinovic and Ksenjia Djokic for $700,000.

June 30, Kristin Mary Donofrio sold 95 Summer St. to Vineyard Bancorp MHC for $915,000.

June 30, George E. Buckley III and Stuart Gray, trustees of Vilma A. Buckley Trust, sold 44 Lagoon Pond Road and 51 Lagoon Pond Road to Lagoon Pond Collaborative LLC for $1,750,000.