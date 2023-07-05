Tisbury: Shellfish Day, Berry Festival, Chamber Music Society, and ‘An Extraordinary Life’

Heard on Main Street: Don’t take yourself too seriously; no one else will.

Everything in our town happens on the 8th. At least this month it does.

The Tisbury Shellfish Department welcomes you to the annual Family Shellfish Day from 9 am to noon. No experience necessary. It’s free. Learn how to quahog with local shellfishermen and how to become good stewards of the pond at Lagoon Pond on Beach Road. More at Danielle Ewart, dewart@tisburyma.gov.

Dolly Campbell, Judy Cronig, and Liza Coogan are heading up a sale to benefit the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence. Their book club did a yard sale for them last fall, and raised $2,500. This time it will be at Nancy Hall’s historic Howland barn, just to the left of Tisbury Town Hall. The sale is from 9 am to 3 pm this Saturday, July 8. Drop off for donations today, Thursday, and tomorrow, Friday, before between 9 am and 3 pm. They prefer old art, new art, old jewelry, new jewelry, and children’s art. Leftover items will go to Chicken Alley. Help to support the Brady Center. The barn is about two blocks up Spring Street from Main.

This Saturday, July 8, is the Tisbury Street Fair.

This year’s Berry Festival, featuring strawberries and blueberries, is Saturday, July 8, from noon to 4 pm at the West Tisbury Congregational Church. If it has berries, you will find it there.

Next Wednesday, July 12, the M.V. Museum celebrates its 100th birthday with a special family-friendly event with free access to all exhibits, live music from Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish, delicious food, and treats for everyone to enjoy from 3 to 5 pm.

The M.V. Chamber Music Society will offer three fabulous Sunday concerts in July with something for everyone, with the Manhattan Chamber Players. The Clarinet Quintet will perform on Sunday, July 16, at the Old Whaling Church in Edgartown. There is another concert on Sunday, July 23, at the Old Whaling Church in Edgartown, and also on July 30, in Chilmark at the Community Center. All concerts at 4 pm. Also planned is the “Carnival of the Animals,” a family-friendly program of classics, streamlined for piano, with storyteller David Gonzalez, at 4 pm on Saturday, July 22, at the Performing Arts Center at 4 pm. More at 508-696-8055, or their website.

Learn about “An Extraordinary Life” at 6 pm on Tuesday, July 11, at the Vineyard Haven library with Gaston Vadasz.

Born into World War II as the Nazis marched into Hungary, Gaston grew up with his loving family in Budapest. They quietly held to Old World ways against the backdrop of the oppressive Russian-backed Communist regime, where the walls had ears.

His early memories of country life came from the family whom he found later had hidden him during his first two years because of his Jewish heritage. At age 12, he was on the street at the time of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution. He and his mother soon escaped, crossing the border at night over farmland into Austria by foot, on an adventure that eventually landed them in America. This became his world.

Kids are invited by our library to read this summer, but so are you adults. Read and listen to what you want. To enter drawings for prizes, write a short review, and email it to amcdonough@clamsnet.org. The review doesn’t need to be long. Include the book title and author. A review will be randomly selected every other week for a prize. All entries will be entered in a drawing for a prize at the end of the summer. Drawings will be held July 10 and 24, and August 7. Grand Prize drawing is August 21. Winners will be notified by email.

If you need ideas for interesting titles, contact vhpl_mail@gmail.com, or visit ebsco.com/novelist for suggestions. Both physical and electronic media are allowed for reviews.

Big bunches of birthday balloons go to artist Donna Straw tomorrow. Wish the best on Saturday to Jynell Kristal. Lots of candles next Sunday for Iba Lent and her daughter Petra Lent-McCarron. Happy birthday on Monday to Laura Christina Jahn. Betsey Mayhew parties next Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: Sometimes understanding what a woman wants is difficult. It’s like trying to figure out what color the letter seven smells like.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.