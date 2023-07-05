Women in history at Island schools

Phyllis Vecchia’s Creative Drama enterprise had an exciting school year teaching women in history to Tisbury School sixth and eighth grade students, and to the second and third graders at Chilmark School.

At the Tisbury School, eighth graders studied Ida B. Wells-Barnett, social activist and suffragist, and Greta Thunberg, climate activist. Sixth graders learned about Eleanor Roosevelt, Harriet Beecher Stowe, the author of “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” and Katherine Johnson, mathematician featured in the film “Hidden Figures.”

Chilmark second and third graders enjoyed acting out the life of Mary Chipman Lawrence, a whaling wife from Falmouth.

The program is paid for by the town of Tisbury, the PTO of Chilmark, and private funders and donors.

For more information, contact Phyllis Vecchia, pvcreativedrama@yahoo.com.