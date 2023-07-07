‘Miracle’ beach rescue in Chilmark 

1 of 2

Earlier this week, a 73-year-old man caught up in a strong rip current at Lucy Vincent Beach in Chilmark was helped to shore safely, thanks to the efforts of several lifeguards on duty.

The swimmer’s identity hasn’t been publicized, but the story is a proud chapter for the Chilmark Beach Department.

The incident also serves as a cautionary tale for the strong rip tides in local waters.

According to beach officials on scene and Harriet Bernstein, a witness to the rescue, the 73-year-old went for a swim at Lucy Vincent on Tuesday. When he appeared to be struggling in the strong rip tide, a lifeguard on duty swam out to help him out. The goal, says Chilmark beach superintendent Martina Mastromonaco, was to help the man not get too exhausted while struggling in the tide.

But when it appeared that the lifeguard also started to get tired in the rip current, another guard also swam out to help. But that lifeguard also appeared to be getting tired.

Mastromonaco said that at that time, the crew on duty went into full emergency alert mode. A third lifeguard paddled out on a surfboard to relieve the three swimmers. At that point, the tide was starting to slow. Witnesses say that eventually, all four in the water were able to get back to the beach, unharmed.

Mastromonaco said that the lifeguards involved in the rescue included Teagen Myers, Parker Bradlee, Ali Duke, Hudson Barber and Zack Lucia for their help over the summer.

“They are all heroes,” the beach superintendent said. “Everytime they rescue someone in severe distress, they are saving that life and they deserve all the praise in the world.”

But Mastromonaco also said that it was “absolutely a miracle” that the beach had enough staff working to handle the emergency.

She said that the department typically has a pool of 25 lifeguards, but this year, there are only six. That’s mostly due to a large change in staff this year in particular, but hiring enough lifeguards has been an issue across the state for the last several years.

Mastromonaco added that the beach team is “still learning” where the strong currents are this year, and are taking necessary precautions. The rip currents change at Lucy Vincent year to year based on erosion, the superintendent said. It takes time to learn the tides.

She said that the rescue also highlights how dangerous rip currents can get. “When in doubt, don’t go out,” is her motto. If the water looks rough, there’s a potential for danger. She also advised swimmers to institute a buddy system and to not swim alone. “People don’t always realize how bad the rip tide is. And not all beaches are staffed with lifeguards,” she said.

At Lucy Vincent, the beach staff will mark dangerous areas with warning signs and information on how to escape a rip current.

Also important is to not fight a rip current when caught up in it. That can leave a swimmer exhausted.

Monstromonaco said that thankfully this week, everything worked out.

“I’m so grateful that on this particular day, we had the staff to handle this emergency.”