‘Miracle’ beach rescue in Chilmark 

Earlier this week, a 73-year-old man caught up in a strong rip current at Lucy Vincent Beach in Chilmark was helped to shore safely, thanks to the efforts of several lifeguards on duty.
The swimmer’s identity hasn’t been publicized, but the story is a proud chapter for the Chilmark Beach Department.
The incident also serves as a cautionary tale for the strong rip tides in local waters.
According to beach officials on scene and Harriet Bernstein, a witness to the rescue, the 73-year-old went for a swim at Lucy Vincent on Tuesday. When he appeared to be struggling in the strong rip tide, a lifeguard on duty swam out to help him out. The goal, says Chilmark beach superintendent Martina Mastromonaco, was to help the man not get too exhausted while struggling in the tide.
But when it appeared that the lifeguard also started to get tired in the rip current, another guard also swam out to help. But that lifeguard also appeared to be getting tired.
Mastromonaco said that at that time, the crew on duty went into full emergency alert mode. A third lifeguard paddled out on a surfboard to relieve the three swimmers. At that point, the tide was starting to slow. Witnesses say that eventually, all four in the water were able to get back to the beach, unharmed.
Mastromonaco said that the lifeguards involved in the rescue included Teagen Myers, Parker Bradlee, Ali Duke, Hudson Barber and Zack Lucia for their help over the summer.
“They are all heroes,” the beach superintendent said. “Everytime they rescue someone in severe distress, they are saving that life and they deserve all the praise in the world.”
But Mastromonaco also said that it was “absolutely a miracle” that the beach had enough staff working to handle the emergency.
She said that the department typically has a pool of 25 lifeguards, but this year, there are only six. That’s mostly due to a large change in staff this year in particular, but hiring enough lifeguards has been an issue across the state for the last several years.
Mastromonaco added that the beach team is “still learning” where the strong currents are this year, and are taking necessary precautions. The rip currents change at Lucy Vincent year to year based on erosion, the superintendent said. It takes time to learn the tides.
She said that the rescue also highlights how dangerous rip currents can get. “When in doubt, don’t go out,” is her motto. If the water looks rough, there’s a potential for danger. She also advised swimmers to institute a buddy system and to not swim alone. “People don’t always realize how bad the rip tide is. And not all beaches are staffed with lifeguards,” she said.
At Lucy Vincent, the beach staff will mark dangerous areas with warning signs and information on how to escape a rip current.
Also important is to not fight a rip current when caught up in it. That can leave a swimmer exhausted.
Monstromonaco said that thankfully this week, everything worked out.
“I’m so grateful that on this particular day, we had the staff to handle this emergency.”
So often lifeguards are not applauded!
I got caught in rough waves out at south beach a couple of years ago. Every time I tried to stand up the waves undermined my feet forcing me to tumble repeatedly. A great guard came and assisted me. I am so grateful he was paying attention and knew what to do.
Thank you to all the life guards
I think it is time for Chilmark to relocate the Fire Department’s jet ski to Lucy Vincent beach from the fire station. I do not have any real numbers, but I believe there are multiple rescues from rip tides at Lucy Vincent beach every year. Why shouldn’t the town do everything possible to make sure no one dies waiting to be rescued? From the story, two life guards and one swimmer were exhausted because of the rip tide when a third guard with a surfboard successfully reached the group. Most ocean swimming rescues in the summer occur along Chilmark’s southern side. Why not station the jet ski right next to Chilmark’s largest rescue crew at Lucy Vincent Beach to save time in any rescue along the southern coast. I believe a jet ski can go 30+ MPH and could reach any spot along the southern beach (where most swimming issues occur) in much less time than the Fire Department could in its current setup of the jet ski being stationed at the Fire House. Let’s investigate this change. I am sure it wouldn’t be expensive. After spending 13+ Million on a new Fire/Ambulance center, the town certainly could invest in reduced response times to swimmers in need.
The town may want to consider hiring lifeguards with some ocean rescue experience. On the day this happened the waves were barely three feet and it was short period wind waves, that’s not much energy. When two of your guards cannot perform a rescue in these conditions, and also need to be rescued, it’s time to hire staff that’s more qualified.
Also, the writer of the piece refers to tides more than once. They did use the correct term at the outset, but then made the common mistake of calling it a riptide. There is no such thing. The tide does not cause such conditions. A rip is the result of the shape of a sandbar or reef and wave energy moving across it and back out to sea.