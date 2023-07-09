Edward Elliot Mayhew Jr.

Edward Elliott Mayhew Jr. (“Ted,” “Ed,” or “Teddy”) passed away at his home in Chilmark on June 28, 2023, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s, at the age of 82.

He was born on July 20, 1940, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital in Oak Bluffs. His parents were Edward Elliot Mayhew of Chilmark and Mildred Cushman Mayhew, originally of Bridgewater. Ted graduated from Tisbury High School in 1958. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He went to training at Lackland Air Force Base, and from there to Lakenheath/Mildenhall Air Force Base in the U.K. in 1959. He became a vet tech, taking care of sentry dogs, and inspecting mess halls, commissaries, and restaurants on the base. He also received a top-secret security clearance so he could inspect planes behind lines.

In 1960 he met Judy Gaby Low, who lived 50 miles from the base, and he started commuting every day to see her. They were married at St. Mary’s Church in Hitchin, Hertfordshire, on Sept. 23, 1961.

After completing his five-year term in the Air Force, Ted brought Judy back to Chilmark to start the next chapter of their lives together. He began working construction for Herbert Hancock, who taught him how to build houses.

In 1964 he applied for a teller position at the Dukes County Savings Bank, worked his way up to treasurer, and in December 1977 was appointed the second president of the Bank. Ted worked at the bank for 40 years, learning all aspects of the business. He loved his bank family, which extended to his beloved employees as well as the many depositors at the bank.

He spent his lunch hour in the break room each day playing cards with everyone, and getting to know them on a personal level. He made it a point to wear fun, unusual ties to work so he would have something for the kids to talk about when they inevitably burst into his office for a visit. He watched them grow, and became invested in their lives. When his employees had children, they became part of his family too. Ted was a banker back when loans were given with a heartfelt handshake and not reams of signed documents. He had a knack for determining a person’s character. He got to know employers around the Island well, and if they would send employees to him for a mortgage or a loan, he took that as a sign of not only their ability to pay (as they had a job), but also who they were as people. He loved to assist young people in opening their first bank account, and shaking their hands to welcome them into his extended family.

Ted was a former member of the Chilmark board of health, board of assessors, and finance committee, and a Chilmark selectperson. As selectperson, in May 1971, Ted participated in the 99-year lease of Lucinda Vincent Memorial Beach and protection of the Menemsha waters from pollution. In 1981 he became one of the founding members of Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, and was always proud of what Hospice could do to help Islanders. He was also a board member at the M.V. Rod and Gun Club in Edgartown, and trustee of the Chilmark Community Church.

He always loved his cars, especially his 1964½ Mustang, which is still in the family. Ted loved fishing and lobstering during retirement on one of his boats, the Judy G, the Orion, and the Island Girl. He also loved vacationing in Florida with his friends Emmett and Kathie Carroll. In 2004, Ted retired as president from the Dukes County Savings Bank, the same year his grandson Tyler was born. In his later years, Ted’s favorite pastime was regaling his grandson with stories of his time in the Air Force, and all his adventures.

His older sister, Carol Mayhew Mays, survives him and lives in New Hampshire. Ted is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Judy G.L. Mayhew; his daughter Rebecca Mayhew Hewitt and son-in-law Michael Hewitt; his daughter Sarah Mayhew Shipway and son-in-law Charles Morgan Shipway IV; and grandchildren Kira and Tyler Shipway.

His funeral was held on July 2 at Abel Hill cemetery in Chilmark, with a reception following at the Chilmark Community Center. It was a full military honors funeral, with his own uncle, Stanley Mercer, presenting the flag to his widow, Judy Mayhew.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Chilmark Community Church, 9 Menemsha Cross Road, Chilmark, MA 02535, or to Hospice and Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 1748, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.