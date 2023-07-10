Lapels reopens with new Island partners 

The only dry-cleaning service on the Island has reopened with all the bells and whistles of modern competitors.

Lapels, which closed earlier this year, officially reopened its Vineyard Haven location at the end of June.

The business will off home pickup and delivery, dry cleaning, tailoring, and specialty cleaning for leather, wedding dresses, and other items. Lapels has also added a new service of on-site drapery and rug cleaning.

The Lapels Team issued a press release announcing their formal reopening and that two new partners, Marcia DeSousa and Suely Oliveria, have joined to help manage the business. Both have expertise in house cleaning, according to the press release.

Lapels Cleaners is a franchise operation founded in 2000. The Martha’s Vineyard Lapels is just one of many satellite operations found across the country. The branch closed in January with a shortage of workers.

The company as a whole is dedicated to “a greener future,” as they say on their website, offering customers two, non-toxic dry cleaning options: the trademarked GreenEarth cleaning process and the wet cleaning process.

Lapels also offers non-toxic wet cleaning, another environmentally safe alternative to traditional dry cleaning that’s a step above at-home washing machines.

Lapels officially reopened for dry cleaning on June 28th. It is located at 395 State Road Unit A-10 in Vineyard Haven.