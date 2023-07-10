Oak Bluffs resident sues Copeland board over yoga platform

A local review board and its members are being sued by an Oak Bluffs resident after they denied a request for a constructed platform in her backyard for personal use.

Resident Melissa Bradley, manager of Black Joy, LLC and owner of the Oak Bluffs Sea View Ave property, came before the Copeland Review Board last July, requesting approval of a 18-inch high, 30-foot by 20-foot wooden platform for the purpose of practicing yoga.

In her application, Bradley explained that the constructed platform enables her to practice yoga which helps prevent the progression of a deteriorative hip disease.

The complaint filed in Dukes County Superior Court on June 20 argues that the daily yoga practice has prevented Bradley from requiring the use of a wheelchair.

But the Copeland review board’s unanimous denial cites that the platform disrupts the district’s viewscape.

Per the town’s bylaws, the Copeland review board is charged with ensuring that “any change to the exterior of an existing structure, addition to an existing structure or new construction shall be limited to the Victorian Style architecture prevalent within the district at the turn of the century (1900). No change to an exterior architectural feature shall radically alter the exterior appearance of the building or structure in such a way as to damage the visual integrity of the surrounding viewscape.”

In its decision, signed by the town clerk in April, the board also said that the freestanding platform “has the potential for being a gathering place for a number of people or a band,” as it “looks like an event area.”

The board states that they’d prefer the platform to be smaller, preferably connected to the house, and lower to the ground.

At March’s Copeland review board meeting, Bradley’s wife, Alessandra Bradley-Burns explained that per logistical reasons and engineering recommendations, the platform was unable to be directly connected to the house’s back deck; the platform was raised because of the site’s leaching field.

As for the size, Bradley-Burns claimed that because she is legally blind, she is less likely to fall off the platform.

The homeowners say moving the platform is financially infeasible as it would cost roughly $50,000.

Despite their willingness to alter the platform, per the board’s request, the application for a certificate of appropriateness was denied.

Per the meeting minutes of Copeland’s March 30 meeting, the board states that the homeowners would have to reapply with the board in the future. They say the platform ought to be “smaller, lower, back[ed] up from the property line, [and] redesigned.”

Through her attorneys, Bradley argues that Copeland’s decision was based on the usage of the platform, which is not under the board’s purview. The complaint claims that the board’s decision was beyond its authority and is in violation of the town’s zoning bylaws that pertain to the use of beaches. The complaint calls for an annulment of the board’s decision, and approval of the certificate of appropriateness.