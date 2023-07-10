Robert Falkenburg (“Bob”) passed away peacefully on July 1, 2023, at the age of 96 in his cottage, surrounded with family. He was predeceased by the love of his life, his wife Jodie, who passed in December 2022.

He was born on May 12, 1927, to George H. Falkenburg and Margaret (Amrhine) Falkenburg in Englewood, N.J., and mostly raised in Westwood, N.J..

He attended Illinois College on the G.I. Bill, and as a junior noticed a pretty freshman co-ed, and asked her out on a date. She said yes to the date, yes to the fraternity pin two months later, and yes when he asked her to marry him only five months after that, when he was recalled to active duty. Bob and Jodie were married in October 1950, and it lasted an amazing 72 years. They raised their three children, Michael, Debbie, and Pam, in Waldwick N.J.

Bob was in the inactive reserves during WWII, and was called up for active duty when the Korean War broke out. He served until an injury got him honorably discharged. He went back to school and finished his degree. After graduation, Bob worked with delinquents and ex-convicts through a sociology department grant. A natural for the job, he befriended the troubled youths and gently counseled them. He later found office work miles from home, staying away all week. A chance encounter with a college friend led to a welcome job offer from the New York Telephone Co. in New York City. During that time he and Jodie started their family, when son Michael was born in Illinois, daughter Debbie was born in New York, and daughter Pam in New Jersey. They settled in Waldwick, where they lived for more than 30 years. Bob commuted to work, and Jodie tailored her secretarial schedule to greet the children arriving home from school. Beyond work, their time was filled with family, church activities, and community. They performed in local theater, and Bob became school board president. When the children grew up, Bob took an early retirement offer from AT&T.

Meanwhile, they spent the month of August every summer on Martha’s Vineyard in the Oak Bluffs Campgrounds, where Bob’s father, George, had bought a cottage in 1962. The Vineyard quickly became very near and dear to their hearts. After retirement and moving to New Hampshire, Bob and Jodie spent May to October in their little cottage, and finally moved there year-round in 2000.

Bob worked as the shop manager in the MVCMA for about 15 years, and then ran the Information Booth in downtown Oak Bluffs for about 15 years, riding his bike to work until he was 93. They were happily the Grand Marshals of the annual Fourth of July Children’s Parade for many years. He and Jodie could be seen quite often either sitting on their porch or walking somewhere hand in hand.

One of Bob’s hobbies was doing counted cross-stitch, which he would do on the airplane when traveling for work — the flight attendants would gather around and admire his work. He continued to sew until about the age of 90, and made countless beautiful pieces for many family members and friends.

Bob was a very kind, faithful, happy, and social man, and known for his hearty laugh. The sweetest Poppi/Grampie/Poppa ever! His family was of utmost importance to him. If you were a friend of Bob’s, you would never just get a handshake from him, there would usually be a hug and kiss as well.

Bob was predeceased by his daughter Debbie; and is survived by his son Michael (wife Cathy); Debbie’s husband Alan; and daughter Pam (husband Charlie). He was the very proud grandparent of six grandchildren, Colin, Nathanael, Aimee, Jonathan, John (“Jack”), and Scott. He was also great-grandfather of three great-grandchildren: Benjamin, Mason, and Cameron. He was the most positive cheerleader to anything his family members were involved in.

A celebration of life will be held sometime on Martha’s Vineyard this coming September. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the MVCMA Tabernacle Restoration Fund. (mvcma.org/tabernacle). Checks may also be written to MVCMA, with “Tabernacle Restoration” on the memo line: MVCMA, P.O. Box 1685, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557.

Visit chapmanfunerals.com for online guestbook and information.