Don’t be “salty”; crafting with sea glass is a “shore” way to make your day. On Friday, July 14, from 1 to 2 pm, join the Oak Bluffs library for sea glass sketching. All you need to bring is yourself and a sense of artistry. Materials will be provided, but guests are welcome to bring their own. Register ahead of time by emailing hburbidge@clamsnet.org or calling 508-693-9433. Free.