Edgartown: Seaweed art, catboats, Chamber Music Society, and Tanglewood Marionettes

I finally had a beach day, and got in the ocean! This has to be the latest that has ever happened for me. I’m usually in for a swim in May or early June, and at the beach as soon as possible too. But the weather hasn’t been conducive to beachgoing for me, and I’m not overly motivated. The heat and humidity has me wilting this year. But the beach was lovely yesterday, and I’m grateful for the day off to enjoy it.

Kate Ridenour of the M.V. Museum shared an announcement about the success of their recent Centennial Gala. Per her press release, “The Martha’s Vineyard Museum is excited to announce the overwhelming success of our recent Centennial Gala. As a landmark version of our annual Evening of Discovery, this year’s gala was designed to commemorate our centennial milestone, and catalyze support for the museum’s mission into the next century. In a spectacular finale, we concluded our celebration with the first-ever drone show on Martha’s Vineyard. This groundbreaking display painted the sky over Lagoon Pond with a captivating series of images that reflect the spirit and history of our Island, marking the first time these iconic images have been displayed in such a manner.” The gala raised $1 million for the museum.

There is a Haitian Art and Handicrafts benefit sale at Union Chapel on July 13, from 10 am to 7 pm, and Friday, July 14, from 9 am to 7 pm. This is a pop-up sale of paintings, original folk art quilts, and handmade and fair trade goods to benefit small producers and educational programs in Haiti. The event is sponsored by the Vassar Haiti Project and PeaceQuilts.

There is a seaweed art class happening at the Edgartown library on July 15, from 10:30 to 11:30 am. The class will use seaweed, skate egg cases, and horseshoe crab shells to create artwork with Corinna Kaufman. Registration is required, and at the time of this writing, there was still space available. You can visit bit.ly/EL_SeaweedArt to sign up.

July 15 also brings the Catboats Parade and Manuel Swartz Roberts Cup Race. The parade is at noon, and the race is immediately following the parade. All catboats are welcome.

Saturday’s drive-in movie is “The Princess Bride.” The show starts at 8:30 pm. Gates open at 7:30. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/CA_PrincessBride. This is a family favorite, and would be so fun to see on “the big screen.”

The Manhattan Chamber Players will be in concert at the Old Whaling Church on Sunday, July 16, at 4 pm, performing a program of Mozart and Brahms. Tickets are $35, and can be purchased through the M.V. Chamber Music Society website, mvcms.org.

World Market Mondays are happening again at the Grange Hall this summer, from 10 am to 3 pm. This is their seventh season selling crafts produced by women and families in Haiti, Costa Rica, Zambia, India, and Palestine.

The Tanglewood Marionettes will be at the Tabernacle on July 18, from 5:30 pm to 7 pm, presenting “Sleeping Beauty.” This is a family-friendly event, good for all kids, young and old.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Scott Ellis, who celebrated a milestone birthday on July 8. Melissa DeOliveira and Betsy Harrington also celebrated on July 8. Other birthday wishes go out to Anna Dillon on July 10, John Cavanaugh and Courtney Corwin on July 11, and Dalila Byrnes on July 12.

As I’m writing, I’m also chatting via text with my kids. Amelia is here for the summer, but we are ships that pass day and night, so usually catch up and make plans throughout the day. Riley is still in the service, so we catch up when we can. It has made me think how much communication has changed since I was their age. I would call home collect, my parents would refuse the charges, and then call me back because the rates were cheaper that way. Now we literally spend hundreds a month on phones — computers that we carry in our pockets — and can be in contact anytime. And much of our communication is done with memes, videos, or songs sent across the ether to each other so we know what everyone is up to. It’s so different. And of course, the spontaneous I love you texts are highly valued indeed. The phones cost a fortune, but what a treat to be able to be in touch with each other so easily. I’m grateful.

That’s all I’ve got for now. I wish everyone a peaceful week. Remember the mantra: Kindness and patience. Have a great week.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.