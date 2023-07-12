Oak Bluffs: P.A. Club, Mobile Market, Union Chapel, Featherstone, and Circuit Arts

“What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.” –Nelson Mandela

I have learned that it is not really that hard to make a difference. You don’t have to be Nelson Mandela. Sometimes just giving a smile can change someone’s day!

The Feast is back! Saturday, July 15, join the celebration at the P.A. Club with food, music, games, and dancing, and the parade honoring Portuguese traditions.

The Mobile Market is also back in action. Island Grown Initiative has a mission to expand access to healthy food for all in the Island community. To that end, the traveling market makes stops across the Island, offering reduced-price, fresh, locally grown produce and eggs. IGI grows some of the produce on their farm, and buys some at wholesale from other Island farms, to sell with a small markup to cover expenses. Everyone can shop at the Mobile Market; you can find it in Oak Bluffs on Wednesdays from 3 to 4 pm at Woodside Village (off Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road at 60 Village Road, the same entrance as M.V. Community Services).

The Union Chapel, built in 1871, is a jewel of Oak Bluffs. In the winter, it is the quiet, visually stunning octagonal building at the intersection of Circuit, Narragansett and Samoset avenues. In the summer, it comes alive with services, music, events, and speakers. Nonsectarian Sunday services bring featured speakers from around the country. On Wednesdays at noon, free concerts are offered for the community.

July 19 will feature Becky Williams and Rich Giaimo, and July 26 will be Jeremy Berlin and Delanie Pickering. Stay tuned for more events later in the summer, including “Summer Soft: Music for a Summer Evening” on August 15, and everyone’s favorite, “Built on Stilts” over two weekends in August.

Featherstone’s very popular “Photographers Salon” gathers photographers and art enthusiasts on Tuesday evenings, with a featured artist presenting their work and discussing their creative process. Lisa Vanderhoop will be the featured artist on Tuesday, July 18. These informative and inspiring sessions start at 7 pm, and they are free for the community.

Musical Mondays at Featherstone continues with the Grateful Dread on July 17. Wear your favorite tie-dye; music is from 6:30 to 8 pm.

Sunday in the Park Concerts will present the Vineyard Haven Band on July 16 at the bandstand in Ocean Park, 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

Circuit Arts presents “Waiting to Continue: The Venezuelan Asylum Seekers on Martha’s Vineyard” on Thursday, July 13, at 7 pm at the Grange Hall. This film documents the journey of the 49 migrants who were flown from Texas to M.V. last September, and dropped at the door of M.V. Community Services with no warm clothing and no idea where they were. There will be a discussion afterward with the filmmakers and attorney Rachel Self. Tickets are general admission, and the cost is pay-what-you-can. Reserve your seat at circuitarts.org.

Drive-In movies in Oak Bluffs is just about the most fun thing that came out of COVID! Conceived as a way to offer fun family films in the summer with COVID distancing protocols, it is now one of the most popular events of the summer. These outdoor movies are presented to the community by Circuit Arts. Friday, July 14, the movie is “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” and Saturday, July 15, it’s “The Princess Bride.” Gate opens at 7:30, films begin at 8:30 pm.

July 15 also brings the Celebrate Dis-Ability Festival at the Grange Hall at 5:30 pm. This will be a free community picnic featuring special equine guest Tony Smalls, plus an exhibition of art created by Island organizations supporting creativity and inclusion.

I was sad to hear of the passing of Russell DeBettencourt on June 2. There will be a celebration of his life on July 23, from 1 to 4 pm at the P.A. Club. Sending sincere condolences to his loving family.

July birthdays include some of my favorites! July 13 brings No. 6 for my grandson, Augustus Lyle Cheney. Serena LaVoie shares the day, and will be on-Island next month to celebrate with her family and friends, who miss her. July 14 is the day to celebrate Mikey Waters, the magician of finding lost objects. On July 15, we celebrate Laurel Redington, who touches everyone with her love and joy, in person and over the radio. World traveler Helene Albert celebrates the same day. Child whisperer Beth Healy and songbird Joanne Cassidy share their birthdays on July 16, along with Sophie Combra. On July 17, we wish a very happy birthday to Summer De Souza! On July 18, my dear uncle, George Morris, shares the day with Nelson Mandela and Suzanne Reagan Pond. On the 19th, happy birthday to Lynn Webster!

Send me your news!

If you have any Oak Bluffs Town Column suggestions, email Joanne Lambert, joannelamber@gmail.com.