The W.T. Post Office IS a dream

To the Editor:

In your July 6 Editorial (“Postal service lacking basic transparency”), you stated that you hear “the West Tisbury Post Office is a ‘dream.’” I am writing to confirm that assessment.

We have lived in West Tisbury for 30 years, and every experience with our Post Office is outstanding. The first-rate staff make it so. They are great at their jobs. Tara gladly places special-request orders for stamps, and calls you when they arrive. Jack feels like an old friend. Angela feels like a new friend. And I have seen Diane walk outside to check the parking lot for any last-minute customer arrivals before she locks the door at night.

We feel so lucky to have these kind, caring, talented professionals in West Tisbury.

Lynn Buckmaster-Irwin and James Irwin

West Tisbury