West Tisbury library’s book sale returns

The book sale is on. The board of the Friends of the West Tisbury Library announced recently that the 63rd annual used book sale will be held this summer. It will look and feel new and different, but books will be sorted by familiar categories, and tremendous bargains will be available. The sale dates will be Thursday, July 27, through Monday, July 31, 9 am to 3 pm. Sunday will be half-price. Monday will be free.

The sale will be held in a tent in the parking lot of the West Tisbury School on Old County Road. This year’s innovation is due to the school being used for an all-Island summer school program. Vineyard authors, CDs, DVDs, jigsaw puzzles, and “best in show” books will be priced and sold separately at the Friends’ sheds at the school during the sale. All proceeds benefit the West Tisbury library. Arrangements this year were challenging, and the Friends are most grateful to Tilton Tents and Party Rentals, the school administration, their 40 volunteers, and Island donors.

For up-to-the-minute details, please follow the Friends of the West Tisbury Library on Instagram or check the library’s website, westtisburylibrary.org.