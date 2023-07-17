Feast of the Holy Ghost Returns to O.B.

1 of 9

Resuming a century-old tradition forced to take a break during the COVID pandemic, the Feast of the Holy Ghost parade was held this weekend in Oak Bluffs.

The parade and feast celebrates the island’s Portuguese heritage.

The event, organized by the Holy Ghost Association of Martha’s Vineyard, honors the charity of St. Isabel, wife of 13th-century King Dinis of Portugal. It is one of the major feasts of the Azorean people and is held internationally.

The Oak Bluffs parade, which departed from the police station and proceeded onto Circuit Avenue, featured a main float decorated in the colors of the Portuguese flag, and included Jeeps and SUVs with Portuguese and American flags, as well as bikers and a brass band.

Paraders also carried a crown representing St. Isabel. “It’s just a really big thing to celebrate our roots,” says Shania McDonald of the main float, whose family has taken part in the event for four generations.

“The girls that carried the crown were little princesses,” said Portuguese-American Club president Gina deBetterncourt.

Candy was also thrown from the float and vehicles, and was scooped up by attendees of all ages.

Smokey the Bear was also present, waving atop a Massachusetts Department of Conservation & Recreation truck. Emergency vehicles from Oak Bluffs and the other Vineyard towns also drove in the parade. “It’s definitely a collaborative effort,” said Edgartown paramedic Krystle Schaeffer, a longtime attendee and sometime procession participant.

Aside from the bear in attendance, there were also sharks. Specifically, the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks, the island’s collegiate baseball team, who walked in the parade and passed out tickets. Catcher Max Kaufer, from Texas A&M, arrived on the Island for the first time three weeks ago. He said he enjoyed the festivities. “I like seeing everybody in the community. There’s a lot of smiles, a lot of good times,” he said.

The parade continued past Sacred Heart Cemetery for a wreath laying ceremony in honor of past Portuguese-American Club members.

The parade concluded at the Portuguese-American Club in Oak Bluffs, where sopa, a traditional soup, was enjoyed. Of the sopa, attendee Dave Jendrick said, “it’s always good here.”

Malasada doughnuts were also offered, and children took part in carnival-style games. When asked what his favorite part of the parade was, Luke, 7, speaking through the lollipop in his mouth, replied “This part. Candy.”