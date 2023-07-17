Superintendent point person for high school project

Superintendent Richard Smith will have final say over the Massachusetts School Building Authority process for the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School building project, after a series of motions were approved at a recent MVRHS school committee meeting.

The Superintendent put forward the motions pertaining to the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) feasibility study during a meeting Wednesday, July 12.

The school was formally admitted to the MSBA process earlier this summer, which could lead to a significant reimbursement for the rebuild or renovation of the school.

The state agency requires an appointed person to be authorized to make final binding decisions.

“I can tell you, I won’t move forward with anything monumental without you all knowing,” superintendent Smith told committee members at Wednesday’s meeting. “I wouldn’t do that. But this is part of the motion the MSBA requires.”

There was some discussion of amending the language, but Smith pointed out that with the language coming from the MSBA, they were not in the position to amend it.

“He’s held by what they [the MSBA] determines, so I’m OK with it,” said committee chair Kathryn Schertzer.

The school committee also voted to allow the district to formally enter into a feasibility study agreement with the MSBA, after a successful town meeting season. Funding for the feasibility passed all six Island town meetings.