Esther May Farland

Esther May (Kirkpatrick) Farland, 95, passed away on June 20, 2023, at Windemere Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Oak Bluffs.

Born in Providence, R.I., on Dec. 28,1927, she was the daughter of William and Lucinda (Pemberton) Kirkpatrick. Es grew up in East Providence, R.I., graduating from high school in 1945. She attended Bryant College in Providence. Upon graduation, she worked in the bursar’s office at Brown University. She later worked part-time as a bookkeeper for Kirkpatrick Co.

Esther’s love of Martha’s Vineyard began when her family vacationed in Oak Bluffs. In 1944, she became a summer resident when her parents purchased the Attleboro House in Oak Bluffs. She met her husband, Raymond Farland, in Oak Bluffs, and they married in 1948. Es continued to summer at her husband’s family home on Nashawena Park and eventually moved there permanently after raising her family in East Providence.

Es was a skilled knitter, a hobby she and her twin sister, Estelle Reagan, began as teenagers. She was well-known for selling her beautiful sweaters at the Tabernacle Craft Fair and the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital gift shop, as well as donating her knitted goods to many local church sales and local fundraisers. She continued to knit with the supervision of volunteers while at Windemere, often offering them advice if needed.

Affectionately known by many as “the cookie lady,” she shared her love of baking by making cookies and breads for her grandchildren and for the children of family, friends, and neighbors.

Es was a longtime member of both the East Chop Beach Club and the East Chop Yacht Club. She enjoyed many a summer day boating, swimming, or knitting on the beach. For many years, she and her husband organized the ECYC annual Sail Away, feeding sailors and staff when they arrived at State Beach before embarking on their return sail to Oak Bluffs.

Es was a member of Wannamoisett Golf Club in East Providence, where she spent many a spring and fall day golfing with friends.

An avid sports fan, she had season tickets to the Boston Celtics, and would travel often from the Vineyard to Boston during the 1980s championship years. In her family room she had to have three televisions, so she could watch her Boston teams if they were all playing at once.

Having a kind, generous, and loving heart, Es will be missed by her family. She was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Raymond Farland. Es is survived by her son, Raymond Farland, of Oak Bluffs, and her daughter, Nancy Gardner, and her husband Paul of Hanover. A devoted grandmother, she is survived by her three grandchildren, Keith Gardner and his wife Julie, of Marshfield; Jaimee Hobson and her husband, Keegan, of Pembroke; and Justin Gardner and his wife, Rachael of Norwell. She also leaves four great-grandchildren, Elliot and Ainsley Gardner, and Ellie and Maggie Hobson. Es is survived by her twin sister, Estelle Reagan of Oak Bluffs. She was predeceased by her sister, Claire Palangio of Oak Bluffs.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11 am on Saturday, August 12, at Chapman Funeral Home, Oak Bluffs, followed by a graveside service at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Oak Bluffs.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Windemere Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, P.O. Box 1747, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557, where Esther was well-cared-for, with exceptional compassion and kindness, for many years.

Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.