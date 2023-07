Arthur Mota Dos Santos

Carolina Dos Santos and Guilherme Dos Santos of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Arthur Mota Dos Santos, on July 14, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Arthur weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces.

Marley Holmes Sanfilippo

Tonya Thomas and Matthew Sanfilippo of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Marley Holmes Sanfilippo, on July 14, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Marley weighed 7 pounds, 2.6 ounces.