Court Report: July 7, 2023

July 7

Christopher B. King, Vineyard Haven; 27, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration, uninsured motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Max Bossman, Vineyard Haven; 46, indecent assault and battery on person 14 or over, open and gross lewdness, intimidating witness/juror/police/court official, assault and battery: continued to pretrial hearing with further conditions to stay away from and no contact with alleged victim.

Alexander S. Karalekas, West Tisbury; 63, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration, uninsured motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court costs by July 28.

Frank H. Cray Jr., Edgartown; 21, no inspection/sticker, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.