Cribbage Club results

Twenty-four members and guests of the Vineyard Cribbage Club came together to play our favorite game, and the results are as follows:

First, Collin Evanson with a 10/5 +37 card

Second, Ed Montesion with a 10/5 +23 card

Third, Dennis VonMehren with a 10/4 +95 card

Fourth, Albion Alley with a 9/4 +39 card

Fifth, Sharon Barba with a 8/4 +44 card

There were five 24-point hands: one each by Roger McGary, Neale Bassett, and Tim Hurlburt, and two by Dennis VonMehren. There were a total of 11 skunks, a game won by more than 30 points.

If you would like to join us to play six games of cribbage, please come to the American Legion Hall in Edgartown any Wednesday evening. We have food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm sharp.